Video: Watch a New Trailer For Reimagined SHREK THE MUSICAL Tour

The tour is underway and continues through this August!
The brand new touring production of Shrek the Musical has officially hit the road, and is set to continue through August 2024.
An all new trailer was released on the show's TikTok account. Check out the trailer below!
@shrekthemusicaltour
Check out our AMAZING new footage of our Big Bright BEAUTIFUL show! :) ??? #ShrekTheMusicalTour #FallInLoveAllOgreAgain #Theatre #ShrekNationalTour #ShrekTheMusical♬ original sound - Shrek The Musical Tour
Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (book) have re-visited their first collaboration to deliver a more intimate and engaging experience in this all new touring production of Shrek the Musical. With all-new original direction and choreography by Danny Mefford (Choreographer, Dear Evan Hansen), this reimagined production of SHREK THE MUSICAL brings the show back to its roots - giving it a new kind of love emphasizing the importance of loving ourselves and one another.
Based on the hit DreamWorks animated film, SHREK THE MUSICAL is a hilarious fairy tale adventure with a cast of vibrant characters and a ‘shrek-tacular’ score that’s perfect for the young and the young-at-heart! Our unlikely hero finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and the feisty Princess Fiona who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand...and his name is Shrek. It’s not easy being green, but this irreverently fun musical proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre!
The tour cast features Nicholas Hambruch (Shrek), Cecily Dionne Davis (Fiona), Naphtali Yaakov Curry (Donkey), Timmy Lewis (Lord Farquaad), Jamir Brown (Pinocchio), Tori Kocher (Dragon), Kelly Prendergast (Gingy/US Fiona), Hope Schafer (Mama Ogre/Wicked Witch/Blue Bird), Riley Joseph Johnston (Pig/Knight/2nd Shrek US), Katherine Ellen Paladichuk (Teen Fiona/Peter Pan), Sage Jepson (Wolf/Shrek US), Cynthia Ana Rivera (Mama Bear/ Dragon US), Carson Zoch (Pig/Pinocchio Cover), Demetrio Alomar (Papa Ogre/Papa Bear), Ally Choe (Young Fiona/Ugly Duckling/Gingy US), Leon Ray (Pig), Casey Lamont (Female Swing), and John Cardenas (Male Swing). Harrison Roth is music director.
SHREK THE MUSICAL features scenic design by Steven Kemp, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Herrick Goldman, sound design by Ben Selke, Puppet Design by Camille Labarre, and Props by Cam Upton, orchestrations by John Clancy, tour music supervision by Chris Fenwick, and casting by Wojcik Casting Team. The executive producer for the tour is Dani Davis.
The original SHREK THE MUSICAL opened on Broadway on December 14, 2008, running for 441 performances and 37 previews. The musical received eight Tony Award nominations, winning one.
March 26, 2024 – Oxford, MS – Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts
March 27-28, 2024 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Center
March 29–30, 2024 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre
April 2-3, 2024 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
April 4-5, 2024 – Johnson City, TN – ETSU Martin Center for the Arts
April 6-7, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
April 9-10, 2024 – Bloomington, IN – IU Auditorium
April 11, 2024 – West Lafayette, IN – Elliott Hall of Music
April 12-14, 2024 – Eau Claire, WI – Pablo Center at the Confluence
April 16-17, 2024 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
April 19-21, 2024 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
April 23-24, 2024 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
April 26-28, 2024 – West Palm Beach, FL – Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
May 1, 2024 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Music Hall
May 3-4, 2024 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre
May 7-8, 2024 – Elmira, NY – Clemens Center
May 9-10, 2024 – Binghamton, NY – Forum Theatre
May 11-12, 2024 – Rochester, NY – West Herr Auditorium Theatre
May 14-15, 2024 – Erie, PA – Warner Theatre
May 16-19, 2024 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Performing Arts Center
May 21, 2024 – Richmond, KY – EKU Center for the Arts
May 22, 2024 – Springfield, OH – Clark State Performing Arts Center
May 30, 2024 – Paducah, KY – The Carson Center
May 31 – June 2, 2024 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
June 4, 2024 – Wilmington, DE – The Playhouse on Rodney Square
June 7-9, 2024 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
June 12-13, 2024 – Easton, PA – State Theatre Center for the Arts
June 14-16, 2024 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
June 18-20, 2024 – Columbia, SC – Koger Center for the Arts
June 21-23, 2024 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
July 18-20, 2024 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Performing Arts Center
July 26-28, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
August 2-4, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre
August 6-18, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Princess of Wales Theatre
