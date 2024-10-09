Video: Nathan Lane Talks THE LION KING 30th Anniversary; Offers Update on CICADA, CICADA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nathan Lane stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers to discuss his role in the new Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. On the show, he also talked about the recent Hollywood Bowl performance of The Lion King, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of the iconic animated film.

"It will be on the Disney Channel in December," Lane revealed. "It's all leading up to this origin story Mufasa: The High School Years," he joked, before adding "because that's a story that is crying to be told!"

During that evening earlier this year, he reunited with his Lion King co-stars Ernie Sabella and Jason Weaver to sing 'Hakuna Matata' which he said they hadn't performed together for years.

He and Meyers also provided an update on the imaginary "Cidada, Cidada" musical that Meyers pitched to Lane on a previous visit. The musical (which is not actually in production) would also star Christine Baranski and Harvey Fierstein, though Lane said that he's "heard rumors that Harvey Fierstein is holding out for more money."

Lastly, Lane teased the upcoming Hulu sitcom "Mid-Century Modern," where he stars alongside Matt Bomer and Linda Lavin. "It was pitched to me as the gay 'Golden Girls,' Lane said, before sharing that "it was a brilliantly funny script." Watch the full interview now!

Nathan Lane made his Broadway debut in 1982 in Neil Coward's Present Laughter where he starred alongside George C. Scott. His other credits include Guys and Dolls, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Producers, The Frogs, and Angels in America. He has won three Tony Awards. Voiceover work includes Timon in The Lion King franchise and Ludo in the upcoming animated film Spellbound.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC