Video: Nathan Lane Reprises THE PRODUCERS Role in Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

"Perhaps you’ve heard of me. The name is Bialystock…. Max Bialystock."

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Nathan Lane made a surprise cameo during last night's opening night of Gutenberg! The Musical, appearing as Max Bialystock, the character he played in the musical The Producers.

Lane appeared in the role of ‘The Producer’ opposite Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, taking the stage in the show’s signature mustard yellow trucker cap emblazoned with the word "Producer."

“I’m a famous Broadway producer. Perhaps you’ve heard of me. The name is Bialystock…. Max Bialystock,” he said.

Lane also exclaimed, “This show is fantastic. I had the same feeling when I saw Cats!”

Lane is the latest star to join Gutenberg! in the role of ‘The Producer.’ During previews Gad and Rannells have also been joined by Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Groff, JJ Abrams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nikki M. James, F. Murray Abraham, Annaleigh Ashford, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Gutenberg! The Musical! is playing a strictly limited engagement at the Jones Theatre through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only.

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), Ian Unterman (associate director), Nancy Renee Braun (movement), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager). The standbys for Gutenberg! are Russell Daniels (Standby for Bud) and Sam Hartley (Standby for Doug).

Gutenberg! The Musical! is produced on Broadway by Ambassador Theatre Group; Patrick Catullo; Bad Robot Live; Seth A. Goldstein; Isaac Robert Hurwitz; Runyonland Productions; Elizabeth Armstrong; Timothy Bloom; Larry Lelli; Alchemation; The Council; Crescent Road; Wendy Federman; Marcia Goldberg; Hariton DeRoy; LD Entertainment; James L. Nederlander; Al Nocciolino; Spencer Ross; Independent Presenters Network; Medley Houlihan/Score 3 Partners; Triptyk Studios/Iris Smith; Jonathan Demar/Griffin Dohr; Andrew Diamond/Alexander Donnelly; FutureHome Productions/Koenisberg Subhedar; Roy Gabay/Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen/Linda B. Rubin; Dan Powell/Amplify Pictures; Jeremy Wein/Walport Productions; Kristin Caskey; Mike Isaacson; and Bee Carrozzini.





