Video: Mike Isaacson & Kwofe Coleman Respond to the MUNY's Regional Tony Award

Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Mike Isaacson & Kwofe Coleman accepted the regional Tony Award for the MUNY. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, they checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

The Muny — the Municipal Theatre Association of St. Louis — is the recipient of the 2025 Regional Theatre Tony Award. The honor, recognizing a regional theatre company that has displayed a continuous level of artistic achievement contributing to the growth of theatre nationally, is accompanied by a grant of $25,000, made possible by City National Bank’s generous support.



Now entering its 107th season in St. Louis, The Muny is a nonprofit dedicated to producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation’s oldest and largest outdoor musical theatre, The Muny welcomes more than 300,000 patrons each summer for seven world-class productions under the stars.