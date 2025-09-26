Video: Michael Park Sings 'Rebellious Children' in MYTHIC at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a video of Michael Park singing "Rebellious Children" as 'Zeus' in Mythic at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. MYTHIC, a new pop-rock musical comedy with Broadway ambitions premiered in the U.S. on Sept. 25. The production, directed and choreographed by three-time-Tony Award-winning Kathleen Marshall, runs through Oct. 19.

Park was recently seen on Broadway alongside Idina Menzel in Redwood. His other Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen, Tuck Everlasting, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Little Me, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Carousel.

MYTHIC features book and lyrics by Marcus Stevens, with music and orchestrations by Oran Eldor and is produced by special arrangement with SHO Productions / Shoshana Kovac Parets.

The ancient Greek myth of Persephone is turned on its ear in MYTHIC, with the gods reimagined as chart-topping pop stars, power-hungry politicians, and attention-seeking influencers. Starstruck by Olympian celebrity, Persephone rebels against her mother Demeter’s expectations and decides to forge her own path.

When she sneaks into a party at the Acropolis and meets brooding bad-boy Hades, her life takes an unexpected turn into the Underworld. MYTHIC played to critical acclaim in London and in a sold-out run in Montreal.

A highly acclaimed director and choreographer, Marshall is known for her work on Broadway musicals. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, Marshall has won three for Wonderful Town (2004), The Pajama Game (2006) and Anything Goes (2011). She has also received an Olivier Award and numerous Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards, among many others.

The creative team includes designers with many Broadway credits including Hamilton, Anastasia, Beetlejuice, Kinky Boots and more: Set design is by Tony Award-nominee David Korins (Broadway: Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Beetlejuice), costume design is by Tony Award-winner Linda Cho (Broadway: The Great Gatsby, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Anastasia), lighting design is by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Broadway: Wicked, Kinky Boots, The Coast of Utopia), sound design is by Tony Award-winner John Shivers (Broadway: Real Women Have Curves, Shucked, Kinky Boots), laser effects designer is Adam Biscow, music supervisor is Chris Fenwick (Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo, Once on This Island, Fun Home), music director is Bryson Baumgartel (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along, Sunset Boulevard; The Great Gatsby) and music producer is Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman (Broadway: Death Becomes Her, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Producers).

The cast features a roster of exciting veteran and up-and-coming actors with Broadway credits: Savy Jackson (Broadway: Bad Cinderella, National Tour: Once on this Island) as Aphrodite; Michael Park (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, Redwood) as Zeus; Mamie Parris (Broadway: Cats, School of Rock) as Demeter; Analise Scarpaci (Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda) as Persephone; and Julius Thomas III (Broadway: Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, International Tour: Hamilton) as Hades.

Joining them as the Greek Chorus and filling supporting roles are Matthew Samuel Blum, Aaron Gabriel Graham, Alexa Magro, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Owen Scales, Cassidy Stoner, Kodiak Thompson, and Emily Grace Tucker. The swings are Josh Devine and Madison Osment.

Other artistic staff for MYTHIC include David Eggers, Associate Director/Choreographer; Max Grossman, Associate Music Director; Stephanie Klapper CSA, Casting Director; Brandon T. Holmes, Stage Manager; Rachel Kaplow, Andrea L. Shell and Madison Stone, Assistant Stage Managers.