Video: Michael James Scott Shares How Orlando Shaped His Theater Career

Michael James Scott, the longest-running actor to play the iconic role of the Genie in Aladdin on Broadway, recently sat down with the hosts of TODAY for an interview about a recent performance with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. An Orlando native, the performer shared, "It was an incredible dream to come back home and sing all the songs that I love and grew up doing and bring it to my community."

He also explained how his hometown shaped his career as a burgeoning artist while attending Dr. Phillips High School "We had teachers who really believed in us and really pushed us...and it was an incredible program to be a part of where I just literally got to be me."

As for what visitors to the city can do while in the area, he said, "There are so many little local businesses that are incredible here that really make this community the community that it is. It's not just the theme park aspect. We've got culture here." Watch the full interview now.

Michael James Scott is currently starring as The Genie in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, a role he also originated in the Australian production, which earned him a Helpmann Award. He's best known for originating “the Maggots Guy” in The Book of Mormon and The Minstrel in Something Rotten! on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Aladdin (original company), Hair (original revival company), All Shook Up (original company), The Pirate Queen (original company), Elf (original company), Mamma Mia! and Tarzan. Additional theatre credits include Aladdin (The Genie) and Hair on the West End, Fosse (international tour), Jerry Springer: The Opera (Carnegie Hall) and Jersey Boys (Las Vegas).

TV credits include Black Monday, The Carrie Diaries and Independent Woman. He can be heard as the voice for Disney Cruise Line's The Wish campaign, on many original Broadway cast albums, studio recordings and his holiday album, A Fierce Christmas , on Spotify and iTunes.