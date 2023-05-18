Video: Melissa McCarthy Sings 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' in THE LITTLE MERMAID

Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

Disney has released an all new clip from the upcoming live action film adaptation of The Little Mermaid, featuring Melissa McCarthy as Ursula performing "Poor Unfortunate Souls". The film is in theaters on May 26.

Get your tickets, you poor unfortunate souls, Disney's #TheLittleMermaid is coming to theaters May 26! ??? pic.twitter.com/98OmkVMbth - The Little Mermaid (@LittleMermaid) May 17, 2023

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton") as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca") as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as The Queen; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns") with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin") and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.