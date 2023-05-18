Video: Melissa McCarthy Sings 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' in THE LITTLE MERMAID

The film is in theaters on May 26.

THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Disney has released an all new clip from the upcoming live action film adaptation of The Little Mermaid, featuring Melissa McCarthy as Ursula performing "Poor Unfortunate Souls". The film is in theaters on May 26.

Watch the clip below!

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey ("grown-ish") as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King ("A Dog's Way Home") as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs ("Hamilton") as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina ("Raya and the Last Dragon") as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay ("Luca") as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni ("Mary Poppins Returns") as The Queen; Art Malik ("Homeland") as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men") as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?" "Bridesmaids") as Ursula.

"The Little Mermaid" is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall ("Chicago," "Mary Poppins Returns") with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee ("Life of Pi," "Finding Neverland"). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken ("Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin") and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.



RELATED STORIES

Video: Halle Bailey Performs Part of Your World From THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Video: Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID

Halle Bailey took the stage during last night's Disney Night episode of American Idol, where she sang her rendition of 'Part of Your World' from Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid! Check out the video here!

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Photo
Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip

Watch a new video clip of Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The clip, which also features Halle Bailey, shows Flounder and Sebastian finding Ursula the Sea Witch laying out her deal to Ariel. Ursula offers Ariel a potion that will make her human for three days.

Video: Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey Photo
Video: Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey

Jodi Benson, the original voice of Ariel in Disney's 1989 version of The Little Mermaid, praised the live-action film's star, Halle Bailey, at last night's LA premiere. As the stars of the new film attended the blue carpet event, cameras caught a sweet moment between Benson and Bailey embracing. Watch the video now!

Social Roundup: LITTLE MERMAID Film Reactions After First Screening Photo
Social Roundup: LITTLE MERMAID Film Reactions After First Screening

Disney's live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid has been screened in front of a public audience for the first time! Ahead of its May 26 release, check out the first social media reactions to the film from its very first public audience members. The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, and more.


