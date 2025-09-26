Video: Melissa Errico Sings 'I Can Dream, Can't I?' in Video for Upcoming Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-nominated Broadway performer Melissa Errico has released a new music video for the title track – Sammy Fain and Irving Kahal’s 1937 ballad – of her upcoming album, I Can Dream, Can’t I?, out Jan 30, 2026. With Tedd Firth on piano, the video was shot by filmmaker Matthew Edginton at Renaissance Studios in Manhattan’s Art Deco Film Center.

Written originally for a musical that ran only fifteen performances on Broadway, filmmaker Matthew Edginton worked to create a surrealist dreamscape for the music video, with dream-like imagery complete with ocean liners, airships, and finely dressed Times Square crowds.

I Can Dream Can’t I? is described as "a collection of standards that are not standard," with songs written by Frank Loesser, Cy Coleman, Duke Ellington, Peggy Lee, Van Heusen, Rodgers & Hart, Jerome Kern, Sammy Fain, Dave Frishberg, Dori Caymmi, and Joni Mitchell. Check out the full tracklist and Errico's upcoming tour dates below.

I Can Dream Can’t I? Tracklist

1. “When In Rome (I Do As The Romans Do)” (In the Name of Love, 1964) — Music by Cy Coleman, Lyrics by Carolyn Leigh

2. “I Can Dream, Can’t I?” (Right This Way, 1937) — Music by Sammy Fain, Lyrics by Irving Kahal

3. “I Didn’t Know About You” (1944) — Music by Duke Ellington, Lyrics by Bob Russell

4. “There’ll Be Another Spring” (Beauty and the Beat, 1959) — Music & Lyrics by Peggy Lee, Contributions: Hubie Wheeler

5. “But Beautiful” (The Road to Rio, 1947)— Music by James Van Heusen, Lyrics by Johnny Burke

6. “Dancing On The Ceiling” (Evergreen, 1930) — Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Lorenz Hart

7. “Remind Me” (One Night in the Tropics, 1940) — Music by Jerome Kern, Lyrics by Dorothy Fields

8. “Like A Lover” (Look Around, 1967) — Music by Dori Caymmi, Lyrics by Alan & Marilyn Bergman

9. “Spring Will Be A Little Late This Year” (Christmas Holiday, 1943) — Music & Lyrics by Frank Loesser

10. “All In Fun” (Very Warm for May, 1939)— Music by Jerome Kern, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein

11. “Listen Here” (1979) — Music & Lyrics by David Frishberg

12. “Both Sides Now” (Clouds, 1966) — Music & Lyrics by Joni Mitchell

Bonus Track:

13. “After You, Who?” (Gay Divorce, 1932) — Music & Lyrics by Cole Porter

Tour Dates

10/11 - Detroit, MI - The Cube (2 shows)

10/23 - New York, NY - Jazz at Lincoln Center

11/12 - Long Beach, CA - Carpenter Center of Performing Arts

11/13 - Long Beach, CA - Carpenter Center of Performing Arts

11/19 - New York, NY - 54 Below

11/20 - New York, NY - 54 Below

11/12 - New York, NY - 54 Below

11/22 - New York, NY - 54 Below

12/10 - Erie, PA - Walker Recital Hall

12/12 - New Hope, PA - Bucks County Playhouse

12/13 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center - Krasnoff Theater

12/15 - Austin, TX - Parker Jazz Club

12/16 - Hollywood, CA - Catalina Bar & Grill

12/18 - New York, NY - The Century Association

About Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico is a Tony-nominated actress for her mentor Michel Legrand’s “Amour” on Broadway - and star of such Broadway musicals as “My Fair Lady”, “High Society”, “White Christmas”, “Les Misérables” & more. She recently re-touring her new album, the acclaimed “Sondheim in the City” —culminating in her London solo concert hall debut at Cadogan Hall on July 12, 2025.

This past spring, Errico debuted The Story of a Rose: A Musical Reverie on The Great War at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall in Alexandria, VA. Produced by The Doughboy Foundation in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, the one-woman concert blended song, narration, and period detail to illuminate World War I through the lens of her great-aunt Rose, a Ziegfeld Follies performer. With musical direction by Tedd Firth and featuring Broadway’s George Abud, the performance brought to life the voices and songs of a generation shaped by the war.

She has also recently appeared as Mrs. Patrick Campbell in the play “Dear Liar” at the Irish Rep and premiered the role of Eleanor of Aquitaine last fall in an unforgettable concert at the Metropolitan Museum’s Cloisters, singing a new David Shire/ Adam Gopnik musical penned for her. In addition, she writes regularly about the comic twists and turns in the life of a performer for The New York Times, in a series dubbed by the newspaper “Scenes From An Acting Life.”

Photo Credit: Matt Baker