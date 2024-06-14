Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Directors of 2024

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

What would Broadway be without the guidance of its directors- the people behind the scenes who guide the performances of the actors onstage and lend their artistic vision to the productions that make us laugh, cry, and appreciate the power of theatre. Three men and seven women were singled out for their exceptional contribution to this Broadway season.

Watch as we chat with: Daniel Aukin (Stereophonic), Maria Friedman (Merrily We Roll Along), Michael Greif (Hell's Kitchen), Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane), Kenny Leon (Purlie Victorious), Lila Neugebauer (Appropriate), Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants), Danya Taymor (The Outsiders), and Whitney White (Jaja's African Hair Briading).

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.