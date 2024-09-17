Video: Marsha Mason Guests On Harvey Brownstone Interviews

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marsha Mason is a legendary and beloved actress and director whose iconic career and body of work over the past 6 decades has brought us dozens of unforgettable performances.

On Broadway, she appeared in 8 shows including "Cactus Flower", "The Good Doctor", "The Night of the Iguana", "Steel Magnolias", and "The Roommate". Her list of theatre credits is spectacular, and she's starred in everything from Shakespeare and Ibsen to Arthur Miller, Lillian Hellman and of course, Neil Simon - and everyone in between. Her performance off-Broadway in "Little Gem" earned her an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Play, and her starring role in the 1999 revival of "The Prisoner of Second Avenue" in London, earned her a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album.

But there's no question that she became a global superstar for her work in the movies. She's received FOUR Academy Award nominations for Best Actress, for her performances in "Cinderella Liberty", "The Goodbye Girl", "Chapter Two" and "Only When I Laugh". She's won 2 Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress for her work in "Cinderella Liberty" and "The Goodbye Girl", and she received 2 more Golden Globe Award nominations for her work in "Chapter Two" and "Promises in the Dark". She's also appeared in many other great movies including "Audrey Rose", "Max Dugan Returns", "Heartbreak Ridge", "Stella", "I Love Trouble", "Nick of Time" and "Bride and Prejudice.

On television, Marsha Mason starred in her own sitcom called "Sibs", and she received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance as "Sherry" on "Frasier". You've also seen her in many other shows including "Lipstick Jungle", "The Good Wife", "Madam Secretary" and "Grace and Frankie", and in TV movies and miniseries like "The Good Doctor", "Lois Gibbs and the Love Canal", "Trapped in Silence", "Dinner at Eight", "The Long Shot", and one of my all-time favorites, "Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows".

In the year 2000, Marsha Mason released a compelling and highly revealing, profoundly intimate memoir entitled, "Journey: A Personal Odyssey", which chronicled her professional, personal and spiritual path which ultimately took her from the heights of Hollywood fame to a new life focusing on physical and emotional wellness in New Mexico. In addition to the myriad of accolades and awards she has received over the years, including a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Gulf Coast Film Festival, Marsha Mason was inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame. She is constantly in demand not only as an actress, but as a highly respected theatre director and educator.

Harvey Brownstone is a retired judge of the Ontario Court of Justice and was the first openly gay judge in Canada. He is also the bestselling author of "Tug of War: A Judge's Verdict on Separation, Custody Battles and the Bitter Realities of Family Court" and hosted "Family Matters with Justice Harvey Brownstone," a television talk show on matters involving the family justice system.

​After a distinguished legal career, Harvey was appointed a judge at the age of 38 in 1995. He has presided in family and criminal courts. He has been a trailblazer in several ways. He was the first openly gay judge in Canada. He was the first sitting judge in the world to write a national best seller and to host a TV talk show.

​Harvey has been a role model and icon in the LGBTQ community. When same-sex marriage was legalized in Canada in 2003, he was the only judge to make himself publicly available to officiate at weddings for lesbian and gay couples travelling to Toronto from all over the world to get married. In 2007, he officiated at the wedding of Edith Windsor and Thea Spyer, the American couple whose marriage triggered the 2013 United States Supreme Court decision overturning the definition of "spouse" in the federal Defense of Marriage Act.

​In February 2021, Harvey launched his online talk show "Harvey Brownstone Interviews" on his own YouTube channel. He saw this as an interesting hobby. Within several months, the show attracted hundreds of thousands - and then eventually, millions - of viewers. Because of the overwhelming success of the show, Harvey decided to retire from the judiciary on December 31, 2021 after having presided as a full-time judge for 26 1/2 years. Free from the constraints imposed upon judges regarding the expression of opinions and the endorsement of private enterprise, Harvey now happily devotes his full-time attention to hosting "Harvey Brownstone Interviews" as a regular member of the public - albeit one with a rather illustrious and unique career history.

Watch Marsha Mason on Harvey Brownstone Interviews on Youtube here: