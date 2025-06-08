Video: Marg Horwell Reacts to Tony Win for Best Costume Design of a Play

 tracking pixel
THE TONY AWARDS: ALL THE WINNERS - UPDATING LIVE!
The Picture of Dorian Gray is running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Marg Horwell took home a Tony Award for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' for her outstanding work on The Picture of Dorian Gray. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, she checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Marg is a multi-award-winning theatre, opera and film designer, installation artist and photographer. Marg’s recent credits include; The Confessions (Alexander Zeldin Company/The National Theatre), The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde (Sydney Theatre Company), The Dead City (Deutche Oper Am Rhein), The Happy End (Victorian Opera), The Marriage of Figaro, The Human Voice and The Call (Opera Queensland), Lorelei (Opera Queensland/Victorian Opera), Because The Night (Malthouse Theatre), and Our Town (Theater Basel).


