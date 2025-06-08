Video: Marg Horwell Reacts to Tony Win for Best Costume Design of a Play

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Marg Horwell took home a Tony Award for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' for her outstanding work on The Picture of Dorian Gray. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, she checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!