Video: Marc Shaiman Visits Original HAIRSPRAY Trio at MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW

Hairspray composer Marc Shaiman reunited with the show's original Tracy, Amber, and Penny during a performance of Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now at New World Stages this week.

In the video posted to Marissa Jaret Winokur's official TikTok account, Marc Shaiman plays a short PSA that got cut from the show in Seattle, but appears at the end of the Hairspray original cast album and his husband Lou is brought onstage to play Link opposite Winokur. watch!

The show is entering its final week of performances at New World Stages through December 21, 2024. This heartwarming and hilarious celebration of Broadway, friendship, and motherhood stars Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Xanadu), and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray). The trio, who originated the roles of Tracy, Penny, and Amber in Hairspray, reunite to deliver an unforgettable night of nostalgia, laughter, and showstopping musical performances.

Producer Lisa Dozier Shacket reflects:“It's been such a joy to witness the incredible connection between the audience and these three powerhouse women. Extending the run gives us the opportunity to share that magic with even more people. We couldn't be more excited to keep the party going!”

The extended run includes special performances on December 14 at 2 and 8 PM, December 16 at 7 PM, and December 21 at 2 and 8 pm, 2024.