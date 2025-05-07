Video: Mandy Gonzalez Reflects on Career in HOUSE SEATS Concert Interview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







ALL ARTS recently debuted House Seats, Mandy Gonzalez's concert featuring a selection of Broadway hits, pop classics, and original songs. Alongside the concert, an interview with Gonzalez is now available as well, which sees the performer reflect on her expansive career.

Of performing in a solo show, Gonzalez said, "It's a completely different craft than when I became a character and do a [musical]. I like being able to tell stories and show people who I am." Looking back at her roles, she said that playing Nina Rosario in In the Heights was her most meaningful: "That was the first time that I was on stage with an all-Latino cast...and it was he first time that I felt completely comfortable."

Gonzalez is currently appearing as Norma Desmond in some performances of Broadway's Sunset Boulevard, which she called a "bucket list" role. "It's a role that I grew up listening to, and I've never done an Andrew Lloyd Webber professionally...It's been an absolute dream because I think I've stretched myself even further as an artist." Watch the full interview now, and check out the concert here.

In the concert, taped live at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts at Long Island University, Gonzalez performs a setlist that includes “Satisfied” (Hamilton), "Breathe" (In the Heights), and “Fearless,” a personal anthem written for her by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The concert also features a special collaboration with the Long Island University Choir, whose student performers join Gonzalez onstage for a powerful finale that includes Katy Perry’s “Firework."

Mandy Gonzalez is currently on Broadway in Sunset Blvd., appearing as Norma Desmond in certain performances. Her first Broadway role was in Aida and has since gone on to originate the role of ‘Nina Rosario’ in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, In The Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award. She is also among the Broadway greats who have taken on the role of ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked and she also starred in Hamilton as ‘Angelica Schuyler’ for six years.