Video: MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Star Rob Madge Brings Broadway Home Following Postponement

Following the postponement of the Broadway premiere of the one-man musical, My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?), the show's writer and star, Rob Madge, is making taking life's lemons and making comic gold.

To quell his disappointment over the show's postponement, Rob has brought a little bit of Broadway back to his childhood village and his parent's home. Go inside his return home and he keeps the spirit of Broadway alive with a little help from his folks. Watch the video below!

My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) will now bow as part of the next Broadway season instead of this spring as previously announced.

Theater and dates to be announced at a later date. All purchased tickets will be refunded. Ticket buyers should return to point of purchase for refunds.

Madge took to Instagram to share the news. "I found out about this yesterday [...] and it just felt like the rug was just swept from under my feet, but this is absolutely the right thing to do for the show. I just want to be as transparent as humanly possible..." they said.

"I've been working on this run specifically since May 2023, and the prospect of Broadway has been on the horizon since August 2022. For nearly two years of thought to be gone is difficult. I'm just disappointed it's not happening."

Madge also shared they had been working on rewrites and additional material for the show when they were notified that the run had been postponed.

My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is a hilarious, poignant, and infectiously joyous one-person musical featuring West End artist Rob Madge (they/them). The show follows the journey of a family as they explore their son's love for all things Disney, theatre, and their identity as a Queer human. As much a hilarious ode to musical theatre and VHS tapes as it is the power of a family’s acceptance, the production beautifully weaves together themes of love and self-discovery with a pop-culture love-in for fairy tale fanboy/girls (and everyone in between).

The musical was scheduled to begin performances on February 27, 2024, with opening night originally set for March 12 at the Lyceum Theater.

My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is written by Rob Madge, directed by Luke Sheppard (&Juliet), and features songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical). The production was set to feature scenic and costumes by Ryan Dawson Laight (Torch Song at The Turbine Theatre, London), lighting by Jai Morjaria (Othello at Lyttleton Theatre), sound by Tingying Dong (The Crucible at Gielgud Theatre), video by George Reeve (Old Friends), and orchestrations by Simon Nathan (Brexit: The Musical at Edinburgh Fringe).

My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) was to be produced by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, and Peter Stern, by arrangement with Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor Mills.