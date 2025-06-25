Video: Luke Brady Performs 'Go The Distance' in HERCULES in London

After years in development and several stagings across the globe, Disney’s Hercules has crashed like a lightning bolt into the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The show, with a book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, is an adaptation of the 1997 Disney film of the same name, an animated musical that follows the son of Zeus and Hera, Hercules, as he must earn his rightful place on Mount Olympus and face off against his evil uncle, Hades.