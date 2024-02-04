Video: Love Power The Band Releases New Video For 'Psychedelic Halo'

The music video is available on Love Power The Band's YouTube channel.

By: Feb. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 1 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway Photo 2 Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 3 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 4 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album

Video: Love Power The Band Releases New Video For 'Psychedelic Halo'

Love Power the Band has unveiled their highly anticipated music video for their latest single, "Psychedelic Halo." The band, fronted by Ananda Xenia Shakti, a founding member of girl punk band B-Girls, is known for their transformative and interactive music that aims to spread messages of love and unity.

Watch the video below!

The single, which has already reached #1 on the UK iTunes New Age Songs chart, is a mystical and ethereal song that blends chaos and order to create a captivating musical experience. The track was composed by Shakti and features her vocals, along with Niranjan Gundu Singh on guitar, Markos Alexander Ordoriez on bass, and Shambhu Natha on drums and percussion. The result is a vibrant sound bath that aims to awaken higher realm consciousness and activate the kundalini energy.

The inspiration for "Psychedelic Halo" came to Shakti during meditation and evolved from a singer-songwriter vibe to a fusion of the Velvet Underground and Angelic Realms. The band, which describes their music as "Music for Body and Soul, Vibrational Healing, and Celebrating the Festival of Life," hopes to convey a powerful message of oneness and love through their music, which they believe is born from the "Song of the Divine."

The music video will also be available on Love Power The Band's YouTube channel. Fans can expect to be immersed in a cosmic truth and powerful message of oneness while watching the video. The band encourages viewers to sing, dance, and connect with the divine while experiencing "Psychedelic Halo."

In addition to their successful music career, Love Power The Band also has a strong message of love and unity. Their website, onlyloveisreal.love, showcases their mission to spread love and positivity through their music and beyond. With a global appeal and a message that resonates with many, Love Power The Band is making waves in the music industry.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the World Premiere of "Psychedelic Halo" and the opportunity to connect with Love Power The Band's music and message. Be sure to experience the cosmic and transformative energy of Love Power The Band and their latest single and video.



RELATED STORIES

1
Franklin Performing Arts Company To Present Re-imagined TARZAN Starring Broadways Original Photo
Franklin Performing Arts Company To Present Re-imagined TARZAN Starring Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland

The Franklin Performing Arts Company will continue their 2023-24 season with a reimagined immersive production of Tarzan the Broadway musical starring Broadway's original Tarzan Josh Strickland March 8-17 at THE BLACK X in Franklin, MA.

2
Maestra Music To Present the Music of Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Amanda Green and More At AMP Photo
Maestra Music To Present the Music of Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Amanda Green and More At AMPLIFY 2024

Maestra Music has announced the much-anticipated Amplify 2024, directed by Jessica Ryan, celebrating the work of female and nonbinary composers and featuring works by Academy Award-winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and more!

3
Video: First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodmans HIGHWAY PATROL Photo
Video: First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL

Get a first look at Highway Patrol starring Dana Delany at the Goodman Theatre. The production is now on stage through February 18th, 2024.

4
Jonathan Bennett Shares Video Telling His Husband About Debut in SPAMALOT Photo
Jonathan Bennett Shares Video Telling His Husband About Debut in SPAMALOT

Original MEAN GIRL's cast member and current Knight at the Round Table, @SpamalotBway's Jonathan Bennett, shared a touching video of when he broke the news of his Broadway debut with his husband Jaymes.

More Hot Stories For You

Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater AlbumListen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Franklin Performing Arts Company To Present Re-imagined TARZAN Starring Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh StricklandFranklin Performing Arts Company To Present Re-imagined TARZAN Starring Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland
Maestra Music To Present the Music of Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Amanda Green and More At AMPLIFY 2024Maestra Music To Present the Music of Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Amanda Green and More At AMPLIFY 2024
DOUBT: A PARABLE Pushes First Preview Date Due to Illness in the CompanyDOUBT: A PARABLE Pushes First Preview Date Due to Illness in the Company

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Video
Meet the Cast of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HARMONY
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
HADESTOWN
SIX

Recommended For You