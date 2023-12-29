Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Gutenberg! The Musical! is a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

By: Dec. 29, 2023

Gutenberg! The Musical! Show Information
Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Gutenbrg! The Musical! as a special guest! 

Watch below!

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power!  Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager).




Video: TED LASSOs Brendan Hunt Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Producer Photo
Video: TED LASSO's Brendan Hunt Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as 'Producer'

Brendan Hunt, co-creator and star of Ted Lesso, joined the cast of Gutenberg! the Musical! this week in the role of 'Producer.' Check out a video clip here!

Video: Ally Love Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Producer Photo
Video: Ally Love Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as 'Producer'

Ally Love  joined the cast of Gutenberg! the Musical! this weekend in the role of 'Producer.' Check out a video of her in the show here!

Video: Lance Bass Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Special Guest Photo
Video: Lance Bass Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Special Guest

Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are back onstage at the James Earl Jones Theatre for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! written by Tony and Emmy Award nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

Video: Weird Al Yankovic Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Special Guest Photo
Video: 'Weird Al' Yankovic Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Special Guest

Watch 'Weird Al' Yankovic join Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells as a special guest at Gutenberg! The Musical!

