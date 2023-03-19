Video: Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht Are Getting Ready to Return to Broadway in SUMMER, 1976

Four-time Emmy Award winner & Academy Award nominee Laura Linney (My Name Is Lucy Barton, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes) and Tony nominee Jessica Hecht (The Assembled Parties) return to Broadway in Summer, 1976- a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and fellow MTC alum David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist).

"I feel like the play speaks to me on such a deep level because in 1976 I was 11 years old and my mother was going through this consciousness-raising," Hecht to BroadwayWorld. "The play brings up a lot of feelings that I observed my mother going through. It's written on a very deep, cellular level."

This deeply moving, insightful piece is about connection, memories, and the small moments that can change the course of our lives. Over one fateful summer, an unlikely friendship develops between Diana (Linney), a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom, and Alice (Hecht), a free-spirited yet naive young housewife. As the Bicentennial is celebrated across the country, these two young women in Ohio navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence.

Linney returns to MTC following her Tony-nominated performance in 2020's My Name is Lucy Barton. "This is the theatre that I've worked at more than any other," she told Richard Ridge. "It's familiar and I know the people and they've watched me for decades now! It's always great fun."

Watch below as the compnay chats more about bring the play to life on Broadway!