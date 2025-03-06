Video: Laura Benanti Performs Original Song 'Recovering Ingénue' at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Head inside 54 Below with Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti as she performs, "Recovering Ingenue, an original song co-written by Laura Benanti and Todd Almond. Watch the video!

The song humorously reflects on Benanti's transition from youthful ingénue roles to more mature stages in her career and life. ​It has been featured in her solo show, "Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares," where she explores her personal and professional evolution with wit and candor. ​

About Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti is a Tony Award-winning American actress and singer known for her work on Broadway, television, and film. She made her Broadway debut in The Sound of Music (1998) and gained widespread recognition for her Tony-winning performance as Louise in the 2008 revival of Gypsy, starring opposite Patti LuPone.

Her Broadway credits also include She Loves Me, Into the Woods, Nine, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and My Fair Lady. Beyond theater, Benanti has had notable TV roles in Supergirl, Nashville, and The Gilded Age, as well as a recurring portrayal of Melania Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In addition to acting, she is a singer, writer, and comedian, known for her sharp wit and self-deprecating humor. Her solo show, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, humorously explores her journey from ingénue to "recovering ingénue" through music and storytelling.

Benanti continues to be a beloved performer in both theater and entertainment, celebrated for her powerhouse vocals, comedic talent, and heartfelt performances.