Video: Kevin Cahoon Interviews SHUCKED Hero, Maizy, On BETWEEN TWO STALKS

Shucked is currently running at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Shucked
Tony-nominee Kevin Cahoon welcomes Shucked's woman of the world, Maizy, for the latest episode of the web chat show, Between Two Stalks. Watch the video below!

Shucked is currently running at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street)! 

Shucked features Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.




