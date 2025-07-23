Video: Kenny Ortega Looks Back on 10 Years of DESCENDANTS, Teases New Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week marks the 10th anniversary of Descendants, the first film in the musical franchise, which has since spawned several sequels, television series, and a stage musical. Ahead of the occasion, director and choreographer Kenny Ortega visited Good Morning America to look back at the film, also teasing the upcoming fifth installment, which will premiere in 2026.

"It was such an incredible invitation to be a part of it," he shared. "Casting was everything- finding not only actors but partners that were going to come in and really help me realize this new breed. It was fantastic fun working with [the cast]."

The first three films were led by Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, and the late Cameron Boyce, who was Ortega's "favorite." "We all agreed when Cameron was in the room because the light got brighter...He was the most generous soul," said the filmmaker.

Regarding the next movie, titled Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, Ortega stayed tight-lipped. "I don't ever seek out any information. I can tell you that I hear that it's going to be absolutely a big blockbuster...and we have lots to look forward to." Check out the full interview with Ortega now.

“Descendants" debuted on Disney Channel in July 2015. Since then, the franchise has dominated youth entertainment, with each of the first three films ranking as the most-watched cable movie of their year. In 2024, “Descendants: The Rise of Red” debuted on Disney+ as the most-watched original movie among Kids and Girls 6–11. This summer, the “Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour” will celebrate music from both hit franchises.

Producer, director, and choreographer Kenny Ortega has brought many musicals to life through films and television movies, including Hocus Pocus, the High School Musical trilogy, Newsies, the first three Descendants films, Hannah Montana, and more. Most recently, he served as director and executive producer for the musical Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms. Last year, BroadwayWorld reported that he would be directing a new young adult reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera for Disney+. He is also set to executive produce a new live-action LEGO Friends TV musical.