Video: Katherine McPhee and David Foster Join Andrea Bocceli for 'Can't Help Falling In Love'

Check out a new clip from the upcoming 30th anniversary celebration of Andrea Bocelli on PBS featuring stage and screen star Katherine McPhee, music legend David Foster, and Andrea Bocelli. Watch the video of the trio performing the romantic classic, "Can't Help Falling In Love".

​On Friday, February 28, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET, PBS will broadcast "Andrea Bocelli 30th – The Celebration" as part of its Great Performances series. This special concert commemorates the 30th anniversary of the renowned Italian tenor's illustrious career.

Filmed at the picturesque Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, Tuscany—Bocelli's hometown—the event features a star-studded lineup of guest artists, including Ed SHeeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Katharine McPhee, and David Foster. The concert showcases a blend of classic arias and contemporary hits, with notable performances such as Bocelli and Sheeran's rendition of "Perfect Symphony," and a soulful version of "Amazing Grace" featuring Jon Batiste. ​

Viewers can tune in to their local PBS stations or stream the concert online at pbs.org/gperf and through the PBS App. ​