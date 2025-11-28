Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gears Up For A New London Production





David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's five-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo will make its much anticipated European premiere in a brand new production in 2026! Watch a new video featuring the show's Tony-winning creative team Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, and the creatives behind the show's London production as they get ready to bring Kimberly's dream to life across the pond.

It receives its much-anticipated European premiere in a new production by Michael Longhurst (Caroline, or Change, Between Riverside and Crazy and Gloria). His recent Olivier Award nominated production of Next to Normal transferred from a sold-out run at the Donmar to the West End.

David Lindsay-Abaire (Good People, Rabbit Hole) and Jeanine Tesori's (Caroline, or Change, Fun Home) musical was the winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

Kimberly Akimbo runs on the Hampstead Theatre Main Stage from 28 August to 7 November, 2026.

Kimberly Levaco is excited to celebrate her upcoming sweet 16 – never mind the fact she looks 74, due to a rare genetic condition prematurely ageing her about four times faster than her friends. Or, she would be excited if her family hadn’t suddenly moved town under suspect circumstances, meaning she’s a little short on friends right now. And whilst her heart may be biologically ahead of its time, it’s starting to beat a little quicker after meeting Seth from the ice rink… Kim doesn’t have long to explore the world beyond New Jersey, but she’s damn sure she’s going to once she can afford it. With her dysfunctional parents a little tight on cash right now, her ex-con aunt shows up with a get-rich-quick scam, and Kim’s all in for the adventure – illegal or not. Can Kim, along with Seth and her new show-choir friends, pull off the heist, find first love and have the great adventures they’ve been dreaming of?