Video: John Mulaney Teases ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE on THE TONIGHT SHOW

With All In: Comedy About Love beginning previews tonight, John Mulaney just hopes that his co-star Richard Kind will stay awake for the whole show.

"The great American actor and treasure Richard Kind is very nervous about falling asleep onstage," Mulaney told Jimmy Fallon during a recent Tonight Show appearance. "And I was like, 'Don't worry, you're not gonna fall asleep onstage.' He has fallen asleep in every rehearsal onstage."

The play is a collection of short stories that features a rotating cast of numerous Broadway and comedy names, including Mulaney, Kind, Fred Armisen, and Reneé Elise Goldsberry. Fallon is joining the show next month, and Mulaney advised the late-night host to "rest up" because "It's going to be so much harder than you're anticipating."

"It's a bunch of very funny pieces, different characters we all play through time," Mulaney teased. "We play pirates and dogs and detectives and some are in the future, and it's really fun." Watch the interview now!

LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.