Video: John Mulaney Shares How ALL IN is Different From His Usual Comedy

On Tuesday, John Mulaney joined TODAY to talk about "All In: Comedy About Love," the new Broadway show made up of a series of short stories on dating, heartbreak, and more.

The show, which recently began previews, is written by Simon Rich and features a rotating cast of numerous theater and comedy names, including Mulaney, Richard Kind, Fred Armisen, and Reneé Elise Goldsberry.

"These are [Rich's] prose stories from his books put together in a show," Mulaney explains. "They're an eclectic mix of things: different time periods, different types of people. But all, basically, [are] stories of characters looking for love or trying to keep love alive."

Mulaney went on to explain how this project differs from his usual stand-up comedy material: "These have a lot of heart in them. I've vicious as a stand-up comic but these have a lot more sentiment in them than I might do onstage normally. And that's incredibly fun to do."

In the interview, he also opens up about his time on “Saturday Night Live,” his attempt at learning to dive, why he only follows the U.S. Secret Service and his Broadway show on social media, and more. Watch it now!

LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.