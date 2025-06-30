Video: Jinkx Monsoon and Plasma Star in RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Animated Short

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RuPaul's Drag Race alums Jinkx Monsoon and Plasma lend their voices to Jinkx & Plasma’s Gay Adventure, a new animated short released in honor of Pride Month. In the video, Plasma seeks guidance from Monsoon after an audition gone awry. Before too long, the duo begins a magical boat ride, journeying through the fabulous her-story of the show, featuring costumes, old footage, and more. Watch it now!

In 2013, Monsoon won the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. In 2022, with an all-winner cast, she won the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, becoming the first two-time winner of the show across its iterations. She made her Broadway debut in 2023 as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago to sold-out audiences. From April 2, 2024, to May 26, 2024, Monsoon portrayed Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. She currently stars as Ruth in Pirates! The Penzance Musical and will take over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary this August.

Plasma is an actor, singer, and drag artist, and a top 8 finalist on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16. In 2024, she released a cover of "Don't Rain On My Parade," with an accompanying music video inspired by the movie Funny Girl, which has since gone viral. Other music videos include "Bloody Mary," "Anything Goes," and "Thanks A Lot But No Thanks."

