Video: Jinkx Monsoon Sings Queer Anthem 'The Lavender Song' at Carnegie Hall

Watch in this video as Jinkx Monsoon performs Kurt Schwabach and Mischa Spoliansky’s "The Lavender Song”—a German cabaret piece and one of the very first queer anthems—as part of her Carnegie Hall debut in February 2025.

The song is a product of Germany's Weimar Republic, a fleeting moment in history when, as Monsoon explains, “queer people were gaining steam, resilience, and power…." A century later, she brought this piece to Carnegie Hall’s largest stage to honor “our queer ancestors and send an urgent reminder that we won’t back down.”

Jinkx Monsoon is currently starring in Pirates! The Penzance Musical on Broadway at the Todd Haimes Theatre. She will next star as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway, running August 4 through September 27.

