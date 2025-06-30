 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Jinkx Monsoon Sings Queer Anthem 'The Lavender Song' at Carnegie Hall

Monsoon made her Carnegie Hall debut in February 2025.

By: Jun. 30, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.




Watch in this video as Jinkx Monsoon performs Kurt Schwabach and Mischa Spoliansky’s "The Lavender Song”—a German cabaret piece and one of the very first queer anthems—as part of her Carnegie Hall debut in February 2025.

The song is a product of Germany's Weimar Republic, a fleeting moment in history when, as Monsoon explains, “queer people were gaining steam, resilience, and power…." A century later, she brought this piece to Carnegie Hall’s largest stage to honor “our queer ancestors and send an urgent reminder that we won’t back down.”

Jinkx Monsoon is currently starring in Pirates! The Penzance Musical on Broadway at the Todd Haimes Theatre. She will next star as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway, running August 4 through September 27.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

Videos