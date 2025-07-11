Video: Jinkx Monsoon Sings Miley Cyrus' 'We Can’t Stop' at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a video of Jinkx Monsoon performing a mashup of Miley Cyrus’ “We Can’t Stop” and Mischa Spoliansky and Kurt Schwabach's “The Lavender Song" at her Carnegie Hall debut! Watch her rendition of the Hannah Montana star's "Bangerz" anthem above.

Monsoon, who broke box office records in Broadway’s Chicago and made history as the first and only drag artist to win RuPaul’s Drag Race twice, brought her irresistible presence and wicked-but-welcoming sense of humor to Carnegie Hall on February 14, 2025.

Jinkx Monsoon is currently starring in Pirates! The Penzance Musical on Broadway at the Todd Haimes Theatre. She will next star as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway, running August 4 through September 27.