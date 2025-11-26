Video: Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal Star in Sneak Peek Clip From HAMNET

Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, starring Paul Mescal, Olivier Award-winner Jessie Buckley, Emily Watson, and Joe Alwyn, is now playing in select theaters. Watch a sneak peek clip from the film, which sees an early interaction between playwright William Shakespeare (Mescal) and his wife-to-be, Agnes (Buckley). The new movie will expand to more theaters on December 5th.

Hamnet tells of the love story between William and Agnes Shakespeare during the 16th century, along with their beloved son Hamnet. Before too long, tragedy strikes the family, resulting in heartbreak, all while the playwright works to create his play Hamlet.

The film is based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 New York Times bestselling novel, which has sold 2 million copies in the UK and US and has been translated into 40 languages. O'Farrell worked with Zhao on the film's screenplay. The book has also been adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti, and was recently played in the West End in a production directed by Erica Whyman.

Photo Credit: Agata Grzybowska/ Focus Features