Video: Jak Malone Celebrates Tony Win for Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Operation Mincemeat is running on Broadway at the Golden Theatre.

By: Jun. 08, 2025
Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Jak Malone took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical' for his outstanding work in Operation Mincemeat. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Malone is an Olivier Award-winning actor from Merseyside. He won the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, playing Hester in Operation Mincemeat at the Fortune Theatre. Further stage credits include: Sondheim on Sondheim (Alexandra Palace Theatre); Spies Are Forever (Gillian Lynne Theatre); Operation Mincemeat (Riverside Studios / Southwark Playhouse / New Diorama Theatre) and A Clockwork Orange (Everyman Theatre, Liverpool). Workshops include: Benny & Joon (Larry Hirchhorn); Grayson: The Musical (National Theatre). Training: BA Acting, LIPA. When Jak is not performing he’s an avid fan of horror movies, nail varnish and The Muppets.


