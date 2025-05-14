Video: JULIET & ROMEO Star Jamie Ward Teases 'Insane' Pop Music in New Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



During a recent visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Juliet & Romeo star Jamie Ward shed light on the new pop musical reimagining of the Shakespeare play, now in theaters. "Its narrative is very similar to what Shakespeare had written...but there's a few twists and turns," Ward teased on the show.

That familiar narrative is told through a pop lense with the new songs by Evan Kidd Bogart and Justin Gray. "I think the music that we've incorporated...is insane. When I first got the role, all I would do is listen to the songs and just think I'm in One Direction or something," the actor said. Watch the full interview now, where he also talks about his time in an Australian pop band.

In addition to Ward as Romeo and Clara Rugaard as Juliet, the twist on the Shakespearean classic features a star-studded cast, including Rebel Wilson, Jason Isaacs, Rupert Everett, Rupert Graves, Tony Award-winner Dan Fogler, and Derek Jacobi. Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Nicholas Podany, and GRAMMY Award-winners, Tayla Parx and Ledisi also star. Find out what critics thought of the movie here and check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interviews with actors Ward and Wilson.

Juliet & Romeo is the first in a movie-musical trilogy based around the real-life 1301 story that inspired Shakespeare’s greatest tale, with the world’s most famous lovers finding themselves central figures in an epic journey of battles and betrayal, the iconic duo turning the tides on history as we know it.

Set in 1301 at the end of Medieval times, the Juliet & Romeo Franchise finds our most famous Star-Crossed lovers turning the tides on the history Shakespeare based his own story on, as they reveal the truth to the very future of the Empire. But the biggest twist in this most beloved of tales, is leaving the poetry of Iambic Pentameter in the past, for the original Pop Music that rockets these ever-present themes right to the heart of our characters in the most surprising, and perhaps most powerful way that has ever been seen, or heard, before.

