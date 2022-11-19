Video: & JULIET Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

The Stephen Sondheim Theatre was the place to be on Thursday night, as the best of Broadway and the music industry came to celebrate opening night of & Juliet!

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Check out interviews with the full cast and creative team in the video below!