Video: Introducing THE B-SIDE Youth Music Industry Events at Carnegie Hall

The B-Side is a program for young people that provides an introduction to different career opportunities in the music industry. Learn more about the program in the video here.

"It's important to nurture and foster a new generation of creativity," states Program Advisor Leota Blacknor.

Whether participants are aspiring artists or future music-industry leaders, this program will provide essential industry related skills, and connections with performing artists, music industry executives, accomplished producers, songwriters, and more.

The B-Side curriculum, designed by Carnegie Hall teaching artists and music industry professionals, is supported by guest-speaker panels, field trips, networking events, and more.

Learn more at http://carnegiehall.org/TheBSide.

Carnegie Hall’s mission is to present extraordinary music and musicians on the three stages of this legendary hall, to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience, to provide visionary education programs, and to foster the future of music through the cultivation of new works, artists, and audiences.