Video: Inside the TROPHY BOYS Photoshoot With Danya Taymor

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the cast of Trophy Boys preparing for their Off-Broadway run at MCC Theater, beginning performances June 5. This new video shows an inside look at their photoshoot with Benjamin Rivera Photography, along with video by the Numad Group.

Following multiple sold-out runs in Australia, playwright Emmanuelle Mattana’s Trophy Boys makes its American premiere in a thrilling new production featuring Mattana as part of the cast. Directed by 2024 Tony Award® winner Danya Taymor (John Proctor Is the Villain, The Outsiders), Trophy Boys is a provocative comedy about the singular pursuit of victory and the cost of reaching it.

"It is really easy to fall in love with these characters," Taymor said. "I think every single collaborator has a lack of cynicism about the work, which I think is so necessary right now. Everybody just bringing their full heart into it, I think it's gonna yield something beautiful."

In a culture set on punishing and criticizing men for just existing, the Trophy Boys prepare for the final debate of their undefeated high school careers. Going up against their sister school, they get a debate topic so weighted there’s no way they could possibly win—or could they? What begins as a riotously funny satire turns into a sharp exploration of power and privilege, from high school to the highest circles of political influence.