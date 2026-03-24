Video: Mandy Gonzalez & Christopher Jackson Sing 'When You're Home' in IN THE HEIGHTS 2006 Workshop
Miranda released the throwback clip just days after it was announced that the beloved musical will be returning to NYC.
By: Michael Major Mar. 24, 2026
Lin-Manuel Miranda has shared a clip of Mandy Gonzalez and Christopher Jackson singing "When You're Home" in the 2006 workshop of In the Heights. The Tony-winner released the throwback clip "from the vaults" on his Instagram, just days after it was announced that the beloved musical will be returning to NYC later this year.
"When You’re Home, Mandy Gonzalez and Chris Jackson in our Spring 2006 workshop of In The Heights. No set yet, just rolling flats. Don’t know why the tempo is SO slow but we were still figuring things out."
Gonzalez originated the role of Nina in the musical, with Jackson being the first to play the role of Benny. Both went on to star in Miranda's next major musical, Hamilton, with Jackson earning a Tony nomination for playing George Washington and Gonzalez later joining the cast as Angelica Schuyler.
Featuring Tony Award-winning music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights blends hip-hop, Latin rhythms, and traditional Broadway sounds to tell a multigenerational story about family, ambition, and belonging.
The 2008 Tony Award-winning musical unfolds over three summer days in New York City’s Washington Heights as bodega owner Usnavi and his neighbors navigate the meaning of home in a rapidly changing neighborhood. Under Mendizábal’s direction, the concert production underscores the show’s lasting cultural resonance and introduces its story and score to a new generation of audiences.
New York City Center's Gala Presentation In the Heights will be directed by David Mendizábal (Mexodus), running October 28 through November 8, 2026. The two-week run opens with a gala benefit performance on October 28.
"When You’re Home, Mandy Gonzalez and Chris Jackson in our Spring 2006 workshop of In The Heights. No set yet, just rolling flats. Don’t know why the tempo is SO slow but we were still figuring things out."
Gonzalez originated the role of Nina in the musical, with Jackson being the first to play the role of Benny. Both went on to star in Miranda's next major musical, Hamilton, with Jackson earning a Tony nomination for playing George Washington and Gonzalez later joining the cast as Angelica Schuyler.
Featuring Tony Award-winning music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights blends hip-hop, Latin rhythms, and traditional Broadway sounds to tell a multigenerational story about family, ambition, and belonging.
The 2008 Tony Award-winning musical unfolds over three summer days in New York City’s Washington Heights as bodega owner Usnavi and his neighbors navigate the meaning of home in a rapidly changing neighborhood. Under Mendizábal’s direction, the concert production underscores the show’s lasting cultural resonance and introduces its story and score to a new generation of audiences.
New York City Center's Gala Presentation In the Heights will be directed by David Mendizábal (Mexodus), running October 28 through November 8, 2026. The two-week run opens with a gala benefit performance on October 28.