Video: In Rehearsals for WAITRESS at The Muny, Starring Jessica Vosk

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Watch behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage from Waitress at the Muny, starring Jessica Vosk, in the video here.

Waitress runs July 30-Aug. 5 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. Alongside Vosk, the cast includes Devin DeSantis, Lissa deGuzman, Nicole Michelle Haskins, Ken Page, Ben Crawford, Jonah D. Winston, and Troy Iwata.

The show’s creative team is led by Director Lili-Anne Brown, with Choreographer Chloe O. Davis and Music Director/Conductor Andra Velis Simon.

Featuring memorable music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, the story centers on Jenna, a baker who dreams of escaping her job, small town and rocky marriage. Adapted from the 2007 film, it’s a satisfying celebration of friendship, motherhood and the magic of a homemade pie.