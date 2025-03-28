Video: Ilana Glazer Shares Hair Routine For $6K Wig in GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ilana Glazer is sharing a look behind the $6000 wig she wears in Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway. While backstage, the actress shared a look inside how she gets into costume to play Shirley Wershba in Good Night, and Good Luck. Go inside the "wig room" with Glazer in a new video posted to her Instagram.

"They tried to match my texture," the Broad City actress reveals in the video, adding that the wig took four people to make. "I mean, they did match my texture. They wash this hair. It curls up like my hair because it's real ass human hair. And they put highlights, lowlights, there's all different colors in this hair. And isn't she freakin' cutie?"

She shows how her microphone pack gets secured under her wig, before joking that she puts "pounds of technology on my skull." Adding that she "loving the wig cap look," Glazer says "wig time is sacred, the wig room is dope. We are having fun in the wig room."

Good Night, and Good Luck, the new play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, is now running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre. Its official opening night is on April 3.

Based on the 2929 Entertainment and Participant film of the same name distributed by Warner Bros. and written by the same authors, the production stars Mr. Clooney, in his Broadway debut, as Edward R. Murrow, and the following actors who will be portraying real life figures: Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck, Paul Gross as William F. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Jennifer Morris as Mili Lerner, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine, Greg Stuhr as Phil from Legal, with R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros rounding out the ensemble.