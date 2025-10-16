Video: Highlights from RAGTIME On Broadway Starring Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out video highlights from the star-studded new revival of the beloved musical Ragtime, now playing at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center.

The beloved Tony Award-winning musical, features music and lyrics by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and a book by Terrence McNally.

See what the critics had to say about this all-new production in our review roundup!

The production stars Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry as Coalhouse Walker, Jr., Olivier and Grammy Award nominee Caissie Levy as Mother, and Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz as Tateh, alongside Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Tabitha Lawing.

They are joined by an accomplished ensemble including Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Ellie May Sennett, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins.

As previously announced, the company will record a new cast album later this month, produced by three-time GRAMMY winner Sean Patrick Flahaven and four-time GRAMMY nominees Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Further details on release dates and pre-orders will be announced soon.

Featuring a lush Tony Award-winning score and original orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime interweaves fictional and historical figures to tell a story of love, justice, and change in early 20th-century America. The musical follows three families—Coalhouse Walker, Jr. and Sarah, a Black couple confronting racial injustice; Tateh, a Jewish immigrant seeking a better life for his daughter; and a privileged white family led by Mother, awakening to the shifting social landscape. Each is in pursuit of the American Dream, struggling to hold onto it in a rapidly transforming nation.