Video: Hear 'Kaboom' from THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre in Washington DC will present the second production of The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical by Joe Iconis as part of their 2024/2025 season. Watch Gabriel Ebert, George Abud, Giovanny Diaz de Leon, Lauren Marcus, Ryan Vona and Jason SweetTooth Williams perform the number, "Kaboom' with composer Joe Iconis on keys in a new video!

This new musical about the infamous author comes from the mind of Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, NBC’s Smash) and co-book writer Gregory S. Moss (Indian Summer, Reunion), and directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come from Away, Signature’s Freaky Friday).

A collision of politics, counterculture and rock and roll in human form, Hunter S. Thompson is impossible to pin down. Careening from the 1940s to 2005, Thompson invents Gonzo journalism, attempts to take down a corrupt president, and quests for equality for his fellow weirdos, outsiders and freaks.

However, this anti-hero’s drug-fueled tornado leaves a trail of destruction as he grapples with his legacy in a world that has left him behind. Funny and unique, as anarchic and irreverent as the writer himself, this explosive rock musical will spark a revolution for the rebel inside us all.