Video: Hear Ariana DeBose Sing 'This Wish' From Disney's WISH Movie Musical

Disney has released a new preview of Ariana DeBose singing "This Wish," a new song from their upcoming movie musical, Wish.

Wish opens only in theaters on November 22, 2023. Purchase tickets to see the film in theaters here.

The new film features original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammywinning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice.

In “Wish,” Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Joining Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha is Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino.

The film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones. Jennifer Lee executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore are writers on the project. The film also includes a score by composer Dave Metzger.

Watch the new preview here:



