Video: Hear Ariana DeBose Sing 'This Wish' From Disney's WISH Movie Musical

Tickets to see Wish in movie theaters are now on sale.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 4 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard

Disney has released a new preview of Ariana DeBose singing "This Wish," a new song from their upcoming movie musical, Wish.

Wish opens only in theaters on November 22, 2023. Purchase tickets to see the film in theaters here.

The new film features original songs by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammywinning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice.

In “Wish,” Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Joining Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha is Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino.

The film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones. Jennifer Lee executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore are writers on the project. The film also includes a score by composer Dave Metzger.

Watch the new preview here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Buying Guide: October 16, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: October 16, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, October 16, 2023.

2
Video: Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES & More Photo
Video: Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES & More

Disney on Broadway took over Good Morning America this morning with a special mashup performance with cast members from Aladdin, Newsies, Frozen, and The Lion King. The performance also featured a sneak peek at the upcoming Germany production of Hercules. Watch the video now!

3
Theatre Actor and Director Keith Baxter Dies at Age 90 Photo
Theatre Actor and Director Keith Baxter Dies at Age 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that theatre actor and director Keith Baxter has died at age 90.

4
Photos: First Look at Patrick Page in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Photo
Photos: First Look at Patrick Page in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, starring Patrick Page, has released all new photos ahead of tonight’s Opening Night. Check out the photos here!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Janet Jackson to Headline World AIDS Day Event in HoustonJanet Jackson to Headline World AIDS Day Event in Houston
Holly Humberstone Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Paint My Bedroom Black'Holly Humberstone Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Paint My Bedroom Black'
Brandi Carlile Named Out Magazine's 'Icon of the Year'; Featured on the Cover of Their Annual OUT100 IssueBrandi Carlile Named Out Magazine's 'Icon of the Year'; Featured on the Cover of Their Annual OUT100 Issue
P!NK to Release 'TRUSTFALL' Deluxe Album With New Live Tracks & Sting, Brandi Carlile CollaborationsP!NK to Release 'TRUSTFALL' Deluxe Album With New Live Tracks & Sting, Brandi Carlile Collaborations

Videos

Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES & More Video
Watch a Disney on Broadway Mashup on GMA With HERCULES & More
Photos/Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert Video
Photos/Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
CHICAGO
Ticket Central DAPHNE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You