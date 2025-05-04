Video: Disney's HERCULES Lights Up BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out title star Luke Brady and the company of Hercules bringing their gospel truth to the Britain's Got Talent stage. Watch the video of the cast performing some classic tunes from the film as well as a brand-new song for the mythic hero himself!

The production opens at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 24 June 2025, with previews commencing on 6 June, and is currently booking until 10 January 2026. Full casting will be announced shortly.

With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, and a brand-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah, Casey Nicholaw's production of Hercules, co-choreographed with Tanisha Scott, is inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios. The feature film, directed by The Little Mermaid filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements, and written by Clements, Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi, won Best Animation Feature at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards and was nominated for the Academy Award or Best Original Song for Go the Distance.

Disney's Hercules is a musical adventure in a class of its own, with music by 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Tony Award winner David Zippel and a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (former Artistic Director of the Young Vic). Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin) with co-choreographer Tanisha Scott, this exciting new production features set and additional video design from Dane Laffrey; costume design by Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser; lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Adam Fisher. The Production Team also includes video designer George Reeve, hair by Mia M. Neal, make-up by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche and special effects from Jeremy Chernick. The music team is headed by music supervisor and arranger Michael Kosarin, with orchestrations from Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert, and dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.

Disney's Hercules, the 1997 classic animated film, written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw and Irene Mecchi, and directed by The Little Mermaid and Aladdin filmmakers John Musker and Ron Clements, was the eighth animated film from the Disney film renaissance, which began in 1989. Among them were the greatest modern classics from the studios, including Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, that have once again made Disney the leading producer of animated films in Hollywood.