Video: HERCULES Star Luke Brady Performs 'Go the Distance'

Disney’s Hercules is now playing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End, starring Luke Brady as the eponymous demigod. A new video has been released of Brady performing the iconic number “Go the Distance." Watch his performance!

The musical features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, and a book by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Robert Horn. The production is directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Casey Nicholaw, with co-choreography by Tanisha Scott.

The cast is led by Luke Brady as Hercules, joined by Mae Ann Jorolan as Meg, Trevor Dion Nicholas as Phil, and Stephen Carlile as Hades. The Muses are played by Candace Furbert (Thalia), Sharlene Hector (Clio), Brianna Ogunbawo (Melpomene), Malinda Parris (Calliope), and Robyn Rose-Li (Terpsichore), with Kimmy Edwards and Kamilla Fernandes as Standby Muses. Craig Gallivan and Lee Zarrett appear as Bob and Charles.

The ensemble includes Rhianne Alleyne, Lana Antoniou, Daisy Barnett, Felipe Bejarano, Sarah Benbelaid, Joel Benjamin, Jack Butcher, Nicole Carlisle, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Marie Finlayson, Ryesha Higgs, Cruz-Troy Hunter, Travis Kerry, Stefan Lagoulis, Jason Leigh Winter, Jordan Livesey, Harriet Millier, Ellie Mitchell, Saffi Needham, Ben Nicholas, Ingrid Olivia, Matt Overfield, Patrick John Robinson, Ope Sowande, and Rhys West.

The creative team features scenic and additional video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Adam Fisher, video design by George Reeve, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick. Dance music arrangements are by David Chase. Hair and wig design is by Mia M. Neal, make-up design by Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche, music supervision and arrangements by Michael Kosarin, and orchestrations by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert. Casting is by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.

Set in Ancient Greece, the musical follows Hercules, who must discover what makes a true hero in order to defeat Hades and save the world. With gods, mortals, tunics, and a whole lot of heart, Hercules promises a wise-cracking, column-shaking, underworld-rocking ride of adventure, self-discovery, and love.