Video: Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!

The annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is open today, Sunday, October 1, 2023 through 7pm.

By: Oct. 01, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 4 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen

The annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is being held today, Sunday, October 1, 2023, and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was there early this afternoon to capture the festivities!

Check out video from the event below!

This year’s edition is filling the heart of New York City’s Theater District from 10 am - 7 pm with tables on West 44th and West 45th Streets, the silent auction in Shubert Alley and the live grand auction beginning at 4:45 pm in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings more than three decades ago with two tables set up by cast members of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley. Now, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers.

Last year’s event raised a record-breaking $1,043,825. Since 1987, the 36 editions of the event have raised more than $17.5 million.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is supported by Broadway Cares corporate sponsors The New York Times and United Airlines.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts and the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.





RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Photo
Photos: Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Check out photos from this year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which is currently being held today, Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 10am- 7pm!

2
Video: Watch Clips from Joe Iconiss HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse Photo
Video: Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse

Watch video footage from Joe Iconis's THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL, now running at La Jolla Playhouse!

3
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Photo
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning

Watch the trio, along with director Maria Friedman, discuss bringing Merrily We Roll Along back to Broadway, along with new clips from the show!

4
Miguel Cervantes to Play Final HAMILTON Performance in January Photo
Miguel Cervantes to Play Final HAMILTON Performance in January

Miguel Cervantes's final performance as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway will be on January 7, 2024. The announcement was made in a video on his official Instagram account on Saturday. 

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!Video: Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Video: See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone TheatreVideo: See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video!Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video!
Video: BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined ProductionVideo: BLUE MAN GROUP Returns to Boston With Reimagined Production

Videos

Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! Video
Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You