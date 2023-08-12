Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN

The Shark Is Broken is running at the Golden Theatre.

By: Aug. 12, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Sl Photo 2 Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/6/23

On Thursday night, the best of Broadway was at the Golden Theatre to celebrate opening night of The Shark Is Broken.

THE SHARK IS BROKEN stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell (Anything Goes, “Chicago Med”) as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw who is making his Broadway debut portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS.  Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this new Olivier Award-nominated comedy imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS. 

FADE IN: The open ocean, 1974. Filming on JAWS is delayed…again. The film’s lead actors—theatre veteran Robert Shaw and young Hollywood hotshots, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider—are crammed into a too-small boat, entirely at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic…if it doesn’t sink them all.

We're taking you inside opening night below!






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Photo
Video: The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night

Last night, The Shark Is Broken officially opened at the Golden Theatre! Check out video from the red carpet as BroadwayWorld takes you inside opening night!

2
Shop THE SHARK IS BROKEN Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop THE SHARK IS BROKEN Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop merch and souvenirs from The Shark is Broken in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!

3
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo
Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!

THE SHARK IS BROKEN officially opens tonight at Broadway's Golden Theatre for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. Read the reviews!

4
Video: First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight Photo
Video: First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight

All new clips have been released for the new comedy THE SHARK IS BROKEN opening tonight, Thursday, August 10, at Broadway’s Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).  Check out the video here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

The Shark is Broken Logo Hat The Shark is Broken Logo Hat
Shark is Broken Logo Shark Bite Magnet Shark is Broken Logo Shark Bite Magnet
The Shark is Broken Logo Water Bottle The Shark is Broken Logo Water Bottle
The Shark is Broken Unisex Logo Zip Hoodie The Shark is Broken Unisex Logo Zip Hoodie

From This Author - Opening Night

The curtain is down. The cast has bowed. Now let's take a behind the scenes look at the rest of opening night!... (read more about this author)

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTYVideo: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Video: Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGEVideo: Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Celebrates Opening NightVideo: HERE LIES LOVE Company Celebrates Opening Night
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MANVideo: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN

Videos

Video: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video Video: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video
Exclusive First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You