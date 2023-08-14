Video: Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles

Click Here for More on Peter Pan Goes Wrong

The stars were out at the Ahmanson for opening night of Peter Pan Goes Wrong at Center Theater Group's Ahmanson Theater. Guests included guest narrator Bradley Whitford, and another celebrated Peter Pan - Cathy Rigby - who shared 'goes wrong' experiences from her own production.

Direct from its limited Broadway engagement, Mischief’s international comedy sensation Peter Pan Goes Wrong began its West Coast premiere on August 8 and continues performances through September 10, 2023.

Audiences are in for an awfully big adventure as the team behind the Tony Award®-winning global hit “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which played at the Ahmanson in 2019, brings its trademark comic mayhem to the J.M. Barrie classic “Peter Pan.” Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring stunts.

The Cornley Drama Society returns to the Ahmanson, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?