Video: Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

Rehearsals are now underway for the Lincoln Center Theater production of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA- a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choregraphed by Graciela Daniele. The musical will begin performances Thursday, October 19 ahead of a Monday, November 20 opening at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA will star Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Session, Mary Testa and Kayln West. The production will feature co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, Xavier Rubiano, CSA and will have sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, recreated by David Lander, and sound by Drew Levy. Thomas J. Gates will be the Stage Manager.

Originally developed and produced at The Old Globe, THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA is inspired by the early life story of an icon of the American stage: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele. Anuncia (Priscilla Lopez) tends the garden of her country house as she reflects on her life, looking back on her girlhood in Juan Perón’s Argentina and paying homage to the family of women whose love and sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. This funny, poignant, and beautiful musical features a beguilingly romantic and tango-infused score filled with the exuberant sounds of women reveling in the joys of being alive. THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA marks the fifth collaboration between Graciela Daniele and Michael John LaChiusa at Lincoln Center Theater following Hello Again (1994), Chronicle of a Death Foretold (1995), Marie Christine (1999), and Bernarda Alba (2006).