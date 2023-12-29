Video: Get a Backstage Look at I NEED THAT's 90- Second Scene Change

I Need That is a limited engagement and runs through Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre.

By: Dec. 29, 2023

Cast
Photos
Videos

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck, starring Danny DeVito, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. I Need That is a limited engagement, which will run through Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Get a behind the scenes look at the show's quick scene change below!
 
The cast features Danny DeVito as “Sam,” Lucy DeVito as “Amelia,” and Ray Anthony Thomas as “Foster,” as well as Suzy Jane Hunt “Amelia u/s,” Lance Roberts “Foster u/s,” and Danny Rutigliano “Sam u/s.”
 
Danny DeVito returns to Roundabout Theatre Company following his Tony Award nominated turn in Arthur Miller’s The Price, alongside his daughter, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas in this deeply human new comedy from Theresa Rebeck (Bernhardt/Hamlet).
 
Sam (Danny DeVito) doesn’t get out much. Actually, he doesn’t get out at all, opting instead for the safety of his house in the company of his things—his many, many things. But when a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction, he’s forced to reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two.
 
The design team includes Alexander Dodge (Sets), Tilly Grimes (Costumes), Yi Zhao (Lights), Fitz Patton, Bradlee Ward (Sound), and Fitz Patton (Original Music).



