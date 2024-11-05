Video: Gerard Butler Sings in First Trailer for THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN WONDERLAND Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hulu has released the first trailer for The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland, the upcoming animated musical featuring Emilia Clarke and Gerard Butler. The film is slated to stream on Prime Video and Hulu on November 15 in the U.S.

Peter Baynton has directed the movie, which is a mashup of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland stories and Clement Clarke Moore's poem 'Twas the Night Before Christmas. The screenplay is written by Sara Daddy, which in turn is based on the bestselling children's book by Carys Bexington. Guy Chambers and lyricist Amy Wadge penned the original songs.

According to the synopsis, The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland follows St. Nick after he "receives a delayed letter on Christmas Eve from the Princess of Hearts. He and his dedicated team of reindeer set off to Wonderland where they’re greeted by the mean and miserable Queen of Hearts who hates all things Christmas… especially presents! Can St Nick, aided by Alice, the Mad Hatter and March Hare, show the Queen the true meaning of Christmas and save the day before it’s too late?”

Onstage, Clarke appeared on the West End in a 2020 production of The Seagull. Butler previously appeared in the 2004 adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera as the title character. Simone Ashley has most recently been seen in the hit show Bridgerton, and also appeared in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.