Video: George Clooney in New Preview For GOOD NIGHT, and GOOD LUCK

An all new preview video has been released for George Clooney-led Good Night, and Good Luck, ahead of its Broadway opening.

The new play by Clooney and Grant Heslov is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Performances will begin on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at the Winter Garden Theatre, with an opening night set for Thursday evening, April 3.

Good Night, and Good Luck is produced by Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jean Doumanian and Robert Fox.

Based on the 2005 film of the same name, the production will star Mr. Clooney, in his Broadway debut, as Edward R. Murrow.

In a landmark theatrical event, two-time Academy Award® winner George Clooney makes his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, an electrifying stage adaptation of the critically acclaimed film.

Tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow’s (Clooney) legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them.

Under the direction of Tony Award®-winner David Cromer, from the original screenwriters Clooney and Grant Heslov, Good Night, and Good Luck chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation—and won. T

Fans who sign up at goodnightgoodluckbroadway.com will have priority access to tickets on November 14 at 10AM through November 15 at 3:59PM. General on sale will begin on November 15 at 4PM on www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.