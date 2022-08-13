Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Into the Woods
Click Here for More on Into the Woods

Video: Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry Talk INTO THE WOODS On New York Live

The two stars discuss keeping the performance alive, the upcoming cast recording, and exciting personal projects.

Aug. 11, 2022  
Video: Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry Talk INTO THE WOODS On New York Live

New York Live's Sara Gore has interviewed Joshua Henry and Gavin Creel on their experience in Into the Woods on Broadway. Calling it the "theater event of the year" she discusses their fun with the process, as well as their own personal projects. There is so much excitement surrounding this revival's upcoming Into the Woods Broadway Cast Recording, and Joshua expresses this as a "full-circle moment". See more highlights from this interview below!

Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry currently play Wolf/Cinderella's Prince and Rapunzel's Prince respectively.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard.


Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.

Photo Credit: Bruce Gikas

Into the Woods
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Stories

From This Author - Grace Cutler


Michael Stiggers And Sarah Bockel Star In FART, THE MUSICAL Available To Stream Online
August 7, 2022

Michael Stiggers And Sarah Bockel Star In FART, THE MUSICAL Available To Stream Online
Ocean Grove's Victorian Day Celebration To Include Silent Film Organist Ben Model
August 7, 2022

Buy tickets now for Ben Model's Organ performance.
Tickets Available For SERIALS, Cycle 2: The Return Of The Popular Late Night Short Play Competition!
August 7, 2022

SERIALS was originally created by Dominic Spillane and Stephen Stout and further developed by members of The Flea Theater's former resident artist companies.
CHARACT-ARAOKE Returns To The Squirrel Theater This Month
August 7, 2022

After a successful premiere in June, the musical character show will once again take the stage at Under St Marks.
BLURRING BOUNDARIES, A New Play Festival Amplifying Marginalized Voices, Set To Open This Month
August 7, 2022

BLURRING BOUNDARIES 2022 delves into the idiosyncrasies and intersectionality that make up the multifaceted community.