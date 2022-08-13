Video: Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry Talk INTO THE WOODS On New York Live

Click Here for More on Into the Woods

New York Live's Sara Gore has interviewed Joshua Henry and Gavin Creel on their experience in Into the Woods on Broadway. Calling it the "theater event of the year" she discusses their fun with the process, as well as their own personal projects. There is so much excitement surrounding this revival's upcoming Into the Woods Broadway Cast Recording, and Joshua expresses this as a "full-circle moment". See more highlights from this interview below!

Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry currently play Wolf/Cinderella's Prince and Rapunzel's Prince respectively.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard.



Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.

Photo Credit: Bruce Gikas